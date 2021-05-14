Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 12,647 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,350% compared to the average daily volume of 872 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $81.32. The company had a trading volume of 421,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,480. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $53.07 and a twelve month high of $92.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.09.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

