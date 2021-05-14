Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,325 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,045% compared to the average daily volume of 203 put options.

NASDAQ ADN opened at $8.98 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $888,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,578,000.

ADN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Advent Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advent Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.