Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 834 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,145% compared to the typical volume of 67 put options.
A number of brokerages recently commented on JACK. Barclays boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.
Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $114.11 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
See Also: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.