Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 834 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,145% compared to the typical volume of 67 put options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JACK. Barclays boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $114.11 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

