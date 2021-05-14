Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Down 12.9% This Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $22.44 million and $7,325.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00093849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $609.35 or 0.01212074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00068413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00116158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00063650 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

