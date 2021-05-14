Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

Several brokerages have commented on NVTA. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Invitae alerts:

NVTA traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,135 shares of company stock worth $5,860,514. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,857,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,491,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.