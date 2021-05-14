iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $313.72

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 313.72 ($4.10) and traded as low as GBX 260.85 ($3.41). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 264 ($3.45), with a volume of 161,319 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a market cap of £289.16 million and a P/E ratio of 25.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 293.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 313.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

