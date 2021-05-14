IOST Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $294.84 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $867.18 million and approximately $294.84 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00091537 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00086065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00019909 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $603.04 or 0.01194450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00066220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00112271 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.