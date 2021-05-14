IP Group (LON:IPO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.79

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.79 ($1.40) and traded as high as GBX 120.20 ($1.57). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 120.20 ($1.57), with a volume of 926,968 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of IP Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get IP Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 127.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.79. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 6.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. IP Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.75%.

In other news, insider Greg Smith sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total value of £21,420 ($27,985.37).

About IP Group (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.