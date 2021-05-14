Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,905,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.65% of Iridium Communications worth $192,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $2,737,946.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on IRDM shares. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

