IRISnet (IRIS) Trading Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, IRISnet has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $154.43 million and approximately $32.16 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00094434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.84 or 0.00604378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.03 or 0.00242741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004738 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.31 or 0.01168252 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $610.33 or 0.01214029 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,017,769,775 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,088,350 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

