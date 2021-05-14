Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells 625 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,665.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $23,600.00.

IRM traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. 2,734,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,495. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94,663 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after buying an additional 457,087 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,754,000 after purchasing an additional 109,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,548,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.