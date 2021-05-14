iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $43,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.41. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48.

