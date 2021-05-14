iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s Largest Position

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,535,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 7.2% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $110,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $74.27. 10,515,379 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.25.

