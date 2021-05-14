iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,208,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771,884 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,248,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,515,379 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25.

