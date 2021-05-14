iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,046 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.6% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

