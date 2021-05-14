iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Raised by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,181 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 10.4% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after purchasing an additional 628,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

