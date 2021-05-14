iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Increased by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 101.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,909 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 87,566 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $74.27. 10,515,379 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

