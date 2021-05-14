iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Community Bank N.A.’s 7th Largest Position

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,079 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,616,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,169,000 after buying an additional 586,641 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,050 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,166,000 after purchasing an additional 828,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,347,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,743,000 after purchasing an additional 199,829 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.37. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

