iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,002,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,745,466 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $692,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.04. 3,431,717 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.97.

