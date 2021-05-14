iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,125,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $502,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,647.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,030,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,028,000 after buying an additional 153,040 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,847 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.53. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

