iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Acquired by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 260.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV owned 0.11% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28,473.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,914,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855,323 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 156,462,766.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,693,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,249,000 after buying an additional 4,693,883 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,346,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,783,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,103,000.

FALN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,364. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

