iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 3.2% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,342 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,307,000 after purchasing an additional 668,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after acquiring an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter.

MBB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.51. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

