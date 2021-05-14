iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Decreased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $78.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

