iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Michael B. Yongue

Michael B. Yongue boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Michael B. Yongue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

