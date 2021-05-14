iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,870,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $748,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,000. Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.14. 652,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,292,793. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average of $74.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

