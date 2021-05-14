iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 329.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,071 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

