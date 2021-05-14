iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned about 0.70% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEMA. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 239,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 106,773 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 104,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 39,191 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $173,000.

Shares of EEMA stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $60.11 and a 12 month high of $100.35.

