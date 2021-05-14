iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 47,040 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 63,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 58,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.