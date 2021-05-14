iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after acquiring an additional 624,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $217.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

