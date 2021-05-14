iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,151 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $63,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

IWR opened at $75.74 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $78.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

