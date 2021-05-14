iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278,756 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,184 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,608 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,469,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,797,000 after purchasing an additional 718,890 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $100.22 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $112.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

