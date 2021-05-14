iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.57% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $55,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000.

IWY opened at $137.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.34. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $94.43 and a 1 year high of $145.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

