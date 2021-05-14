iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $65,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

