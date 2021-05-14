iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is CCG Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 4.4% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.13. The company had a trading volume of 96,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,756. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.39. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

