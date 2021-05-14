iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is FFT Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

FFT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 18.4% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $56,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.14 on Friday, hitting $270.45. 72,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,756. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.20 and a 200 day moving average of $242.39. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $148.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

