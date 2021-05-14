iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $267.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.39. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

