iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 43.5% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $78,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $411.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

