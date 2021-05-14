iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Security National Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Security National Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.32. The stock had a trading volume of 38,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,779. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.31. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

