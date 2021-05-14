iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Security National Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Security National Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,462. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.61. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $54.73 and a 52-week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

