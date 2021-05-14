iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Great Diamond Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,178 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 61,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average of $99.04.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

