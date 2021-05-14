iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 989,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.18% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $315,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.56. The company had a trading volume of 57,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,398. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.25 and a 52 week high of $128.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.38 and its 200 day moving average is $126.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.