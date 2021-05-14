iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stake Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $67,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of VLUE opened at $104.79 on Friday. iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average of $93.54.

