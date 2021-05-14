Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,515,942. Isoray has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $107.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISR shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.77.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

