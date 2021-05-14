Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) Trading Down 0.6%

Isra Vision AG (ETR:ISR) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €47.40 ($55.76) and last traded at €47.40 ($55.76). 445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €47.70 ($56.12).

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €47.50 and a 200-day moving average of €47.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

About Isra Vision (ETR:ISR)

ISRA VISION AG focuses on the development, marketing, distribution, and sale of products, systems, equipment, and services in the areas of machine vision, automation, software, and robot technology in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Automation and Surface Vision segments.

