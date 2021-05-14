ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISSDY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Danske lowered ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS ISSDY remained flat at $$10.82 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. ISS A/S has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

