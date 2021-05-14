Italo Price Hits $0.0040 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Italo has a market cap of $71,460.43 and approximately $6,026.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Italo has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00094200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.15 or 0.00603706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.85 or 0.00241469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004762 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.85 or 0.01168559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $605.74 or 0.01210299 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.