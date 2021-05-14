iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. 164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,802. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

