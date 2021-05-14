ITO Utility Token Hits Market Capitalization of $227,265.64 (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 158% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One ITO Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded 86.1% lower against the dollar. ITO Utility Token has a total market cap of $227,265.64 and approximately $31.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00088411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.76 or 0.00603034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.00 or 0.00234708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $570.85 or 0.01125871 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.47 or 0.01223729 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 coins and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 coins. The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog . ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITO Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ITO Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

