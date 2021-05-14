ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.95. ITT posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITT. Gordon Haskett cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ITT by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of ITT by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,383,000 after purchasing an additional 296,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.20. 168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,552. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $101.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

