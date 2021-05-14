ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.68 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ITT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.63.

ITT stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. ITT has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

